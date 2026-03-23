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Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar his 'revenge' for experiencing 26/11 attacks on his birthday: 'What the hell was that'

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BCCI issues strict IPL 2026 guidelines: No match-day practice, major changes in training protocols

Just five days before the commencement of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, the BCCI have issued a set of new guidelines for all 10 franchises. Check them out here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 09:41 PM IST

BCCI issues strict IPL 2026 guidelines: No match-day practice, major changes in training protocols
IPL 2026 will commence on March 28 with RCB vs SRH match
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Ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released a new set of rules for all 10 teams in the tournament, including no practice session on match days. As per a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian cricket board stated that teams will be provided with two nets in the practice area and one side net in the main square for range hitting.

 

Updated guidelines by BCCI for IPL 2026

 

In its updated guidelines for the IPL 2026, BCCI said that teams are not allowed to train or practice on match days. Teams can play a maximum of two practice matches and must obtain prior approval from the Indian cricket board. Also, each match cannot go beyond 3.5 hours.

 

There will be no sharing of nets between teams, as each team must get separate, fresh practice nets. One team will not be allowed to use another team's nets or practice area, even if it is free.

 

No training or practice matches must be allowed on the main pitch for four days before a team's first home game. Dedicated wickets will be provided for range hitting, throwdowns, run-ups, and drills.

 

The home team gets first preference for practice slots; however, considering the away team's schedule and travel. If teams practice one after another, new or fresh pitches must be prepared each time.

 

Family members and friends of players must travel in a separate vehicle and are allowed to watch the game only from the hospitality area. Players going for practice are allowed to travel only in the team bus. The BCCI also banned players and support staff from sitting in front of LED boards.

 

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Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar his 'revenge' for experiencing 26/11 attacks on his birthday: 'What the hell was that'
Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar his 'revenge', recalls 26/11 attacks on birthday
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