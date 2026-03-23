BCCI issues strict IPL 2026 guidelines: No match-day practice, major changes in training protocols

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CRICKET
Just five days before the commencement of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, the BCCI have issued a set of new guidelines for all 10 franchises. Check them out here.
Ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have released a new set of rules for all 10 teams in the tournament, including no practice session on match days. As per a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian cricket board stated that teams will be provided with two nets in the practice area and one side net in the main square for range hitting.
In its updated guidelines for the IPL 2026, BCCI said that teams are not allowed to train or practice on match days. Teams can play a maximum of two practice matches and must obtain prior approval from the Indian cricket board. Also, each match cannot go beyond 3.5 hours.
There will be no sharing of nets between teams, as each team must get separate, fresh practice nets. One team will not be allowed to use another team's nets or practice area, even if it is free.
No training or practice matches must be allowed on the main pitch for four days before a team's first home game. Dedicated wickets will be provided for range hitting, throwdowns, run-ups, and drills.
The home team gets first preference for practice slots; however, considering the away team's schedule and travel. If teams practice one after another, new or fresh pitches must be prepared each time.
Family members and friends of players must travel in a separate vehicle and are allowed to watch the game only from the hospitality area. Players going for practice are allowed to travel only in the team bus. The BCCI also banned players and support staff from sitting in front of LED boards.