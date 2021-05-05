BCCI informs Delhi High Court of IPL 2021 being suspended indefinitely

Headlines

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested ahead of 3rd ODI; Axar Patel ruled out

Meet Sandi Mann: a woman who gifts the moon’s land to SRK on every birthday

This Harvard alumnus leads Rs 63,359 crore company in India, he's a marathon runner

Mission Raniganj trailer: Akshay Kumar races against time to save 65 trapped miners, fans demand National Award already

India shines bright: sparkling jewelry exports worth $12 billion, capturing 10% of global market

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested ahead of 3rd ODI; Axar Patel ruled out

Meet Sandi Mann: a woman who gifts the moon’s land to SRK on every birthday

Top 10: Youngest cricketers ever to score ODI century for India

7 Chemicals that are harmful for skin

7 Indoor plants that can improve your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Mission Raniganj trailer: Akshay Kumar races against time to save 65 trapped miners, fans demand National Award already

This Bollywood actress comes from two royal families, started as a dancer, kept her marriage secret for years because...

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI informs Delhi High Court of IPL 2021 being suspended indefinitely

The submission came on Wednesday during the hearing of a PIL that sought enquiry as to why the IPL was being prioritised over public health.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 05, 2021, 01:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that the decision has been taken to suspend the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

The submission came on Wednesday during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought enquiry as to why the IPL was being prioritised over public health.

After taking notes of the submission made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the BCCI, the bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh adjourned the matter for May 19, as none from the petitioner's side appeared in the matter.

The plea was filed by advocate Karan Singh Thukral and social activist Inder Mohan Singh. Thukral is a practicing advocate and presently suffering from COVID-19 and has been distressed to see the state of affairs in the city and the complete failure of the medical system.

In the plea filed through advocates HS Thukral and Kapil Kumar, petitioners urged to issue direction to the respondents to hold an enquiry as to why the IPL was being prioritised over public health. It had also sought to stop the matches to an immediate effect.

"Issue a Writ of Mandamus or any other appropriate writ, order, or direction directing the Respondent(s) to held an enquiry as to why the IPL is being prioritized over the public health," the plea said.

The petitioners requested the high court to put a stay over the conduct of upcoming IPL matches in Delhi.

"Although point no 10 of Delhi government notification dated April 19 clearly states that lockdown is exceptional to any Stadium organising national and international level matches with no in attendance spectators, there is an urgent need to prioritise the public health over these matches," they said.

The petitioners added that it is a mockery of the emotions of those common people who are constantly struggling for beds and space for cremating their loved ones.

They said that the government has hurt the sentiments of the citizens by prioritising entertainment over the lives of innocents showcasing a poor play of authority and responsibility.

The petitioner said that the state through its careless acts has shown itself as an insensitive and capitalist figure losing every inch of public confidence over it. The government has very conveniently turned a blind eye on the whole situation showcasing a completely reckless and insensitive approach towards dealing with the pandemic, it added.

IPL 2021 was suspended on Tuesday following several positive Covid-19 cases across franchises. In a statement, the IPL said the decision was "unanimously" taken by the tournament's Governing Council and the BCCI.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL," the statement said. "This decision was taken keeping the safety, health, and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind."

"These are difficult times, especially in India, and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," it added.

The statement also said the BCCI would do "do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021".

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Dekhne ka nazariya change hua': Shantanu Maheshwari on makers taking him seriously as actor after Gangubai Kathiawadi

'It will be a huge gamble': Gautam Gambhir's perspective on Suryakumar Yadav's batting position in 2023 World Cup

Karan Johar reveals this person refused to do Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because of its title but regretted his decision later

Indian Air Force gets big tactical boost, first Airbus C-295 aircraft inducted into IAF

High-level panel on simultaneous elections holds first meeting in Delhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE