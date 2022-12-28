BCCI in no mood to rush back Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja into national side: Report

Bumrah, Jadeja have not been named for Sri Lanka series

The BCCI selectors have decided to put India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and top all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja under observation until they are match ready.

Jasprit Bumrah was declared fit and ready for selection, but the selectors are hesitant to bring him back. According to ESPNcricinfo, they want to examine him with training that simulates the effort of a proper match before bringing him back to international cricket.

The same reason explains why Ravindra Jadeja, who was originally chosen to the team for the Bangladesh tour, is still not playing for his country in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma has begun batting practice but is expected to return to action by the end of the first week of January and be completely prepared for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

As a result, he was unable to compete in the T20Is beginning January 3. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are reportedly resting after their Bangladesh tour. Despite the fact that neither of them sought the break, the selectors felt they needed it.

Rishabh Pant was sent to the NCA for strength and conditioning prior to the Test series with Australia. After playing in 44 international matches this year, the management feels he will play an important role in the Test matches and will benefit from the break.

To get to the World Test Championship final, India must defeat Australia in three of the four matches.

The promotion of Hardik Pandya to full-time vice-captain in all formats, which recognizes his leadership abilities, is a significant step forward. That should serve as more proof that Rahul, the former vice-captain, is not assured a berth in any white-ball tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan has been benched after leading the ODI team for the previous two years, with the major players focusing on T20Is. During the third One-Day International against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan scored a double century in his place.

Shubman Gill is another candidate fighting for the open seat. Pant, who seems to be in the middle order and scored a century in three innings against England, cannot be fully ruled out as the opener.

After spending time with the team last year, Ravi Bishnoi was released since the selectors appear to have settled on Yuzvendra Chahal as the lone legspinner in the white-ball squads.

Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj will rest for the T20I series before returning for the ODIs.

READ| ‘Kisi ne muft me paa liya’: Prithvi Shaw’s cryptic post after selection snubbing