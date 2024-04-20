Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai police receives threat call of 'major incident' to be carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi's man

'Had to look beyond Rohit because....': Robin Uthappa on why Mumbai Indians switched to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024

BCCI imposes heavy fines on KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad immediately after LSG vs CSK IPL match, here's why

DNA Exclusive | PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Who is more popular on social media? Check their LSS here

Kareena Kapoor opens up about walking out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: ‘Maybe Deepika, Ranveer were...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai police receives threat call of 'major incident' to be carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi's man

'Had to look beyond Rohit because....': Robin Uthappa on why Mumbai Indians switched to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024

BCCI imposes heavy fines on KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad immediately after LSG vs CSK IPL match, here's why

Side effects of eating chia seeds

Players to score century and take 200 wickets in T20 cricket

Early warning signs of liver disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Kareena Kapoor opens up about walking out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: ‘Maybe Deepika, Ranveer were...'

Sridevi's biggest flop was delayed for 6 years, director left film midway, producer sold assets to clear debt, earned..

Meet Raveena Tandon's distributor husband, who is bringing south films worth Rs 2000 crore to north theatres

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI imposes heavy fines on KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad immediately after LSG vs CSK IPL match, here's why

LSG secured their third victory of the season with an impressive eight-wicket win over CSK in Lucknow.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @IPL
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19.

LSG secured their third victory of the season with an impressive eight-wicket win over CSK in Lucknow. Chasing a target of 177, the hosts successfully completed the chase with an over to spare. Captain KL Rahul led from the front with a stellar knock of 82, supported by Quinton de Kock's 54 and Nicholas Pooran's quickfire cameo of 23 off 12 balls.

Despite their victory, both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were penalized for their slow over-rate in the final over of each innings, as they had only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

A statement issued by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on its website announced that LSG and CSK captains, KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have each been fined INR 12 lakh. This penalty was imposed as a result of their first offense of the current season under the IPL's Code of Conduct, specifically for minimum over-rate violations.

"Mr KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined INR 12 Lac." statement read.

"Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 Lac." statement added.

The victory of LSG over CSK on Friday did not result in any changes to the IPL 2024 points table, but it did create another deadlock. Currently, there are four teams - LSG, CSK, KKR, and SRH - all with 8 points each. It is worth noting that KKR and SRH have played one match less than LSG and CSK, which could potentially impact their standings in the future.

Also read| IPL 2024: Is David Warner fit for DC vs SRH match? Ricky Ponting shares major update

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Tina Dabi, Kanishak Kataria to Ishita Kishore: Meet UPSC exam toppers of last 10 years, where are they posted now

Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob in Bengaluru, shares shocking video: 'Are we living in Pakistan?'

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, skipped IIT admission, won gold medal, went on to study…

Meet man, got Rs 15000000000 gift from Mukesh Ambani, he is India’s richest man’s…

Meet actress who had multiple affairs, never got married, is single mother, left Akshay, Kareena film midway due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement