BCCI imposes heavy fines on KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad immediately after LSG vs CSK IPL match, here's why

LSG secured their third victory of the season with an impressive eight-wicket win over CSK in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19.

LSG secured their third victory of the season with an impressive eight-wicket win over CSK in Lucknow. Chasing a target of 177, the hosts successfully completed the chase with an over to spare. Captain KL Rahul led from the front with a stellar knock of 82, supported by Quinton de Kock's 54 and Nicholas Pooran's quickfire cameo of 23 off 12 balls.

Despite their victory, both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were penalized for their slow over-rate in the final over of each innings, as they had only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

A statement issued by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on its website announced that LSG and CSK captains, KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have each been fined INR 12 lakh. This penalty was imposed as a result of their first offense of the current season under the IPL's Code of Conduct, specifically for minimum over-rate violations.

"Mr KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined INR 12 Lac." statement read.

"Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 Lac." statement added.

The victory of LSG over CSK on Friday did not result in any changes to the IPL 2024 points table, but it did create another deadlock. Currently, there are four teams - LSG, CSK, KKR, and SRH - all with 8 points each. It is worth noting that KKR and SRH have played one match less than LSG and CSK, which could potentially impact their standings in the future.

