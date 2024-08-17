Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni, who has successfully led the CSK to five IPL titles, is likely to be retained as an uncapped player by the franchise before the mega auction.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 10:57 PM IST

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025
File Photo
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently exploring the possibility of reinstating a rule that would permit internationally retired cricketers to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) as uncapped players, given that they have been retired for a minimum of five years. This proposed adjustment follows deliberations between the BCCI and franchise owners as they strategize for the forthcoming IPL season, which could feature a significant auction event.

The rule, which had been in effect until 2021, was discontinued due to the expansion of the IPL to include two additional teams.

Initial reports indicated that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were at the forefront of the push for the reinstatement of this rule. Speculation suggested that the franchise was eager to see their legendary former captain, MS Dhoni, participate as an uncapped player in the upcoming IPL season.

Dhoni, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020, would qualify for such a selection if the rule were to be reintroduced. Given Dhoni's enduring popularity and his pivotal role in CSK's success, the possibility of him continuing in a more flexible capacity has generated significant interest.

However, on Friday, CSK's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, categorically denied that the franchise had made any such request. Viswanathan further asserted that the narrative was entirely false.

“I've no idea about it. We've not requested for it. They (the BCCI) have themselves told us that the 'uncapped player rule' may be kept, that's all. They (the BCCI) haven't announced anything as yet. The rules and regulations will be announced by the BCCI,” he told the Times of India.

Amidst the ongoing speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's future with CSK, the legendary cricketer has chosen to remain tight-lipped, leaving fans in anticipation. However, signs of a gradual transition began to surface this year when Dhoni passed on the captaincy to the young opening batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad. This strategic move marked the dawn of a new era for the franchise, with Gaikwad, a standout performer for CSK, being entrusted with the leadership role.

Despite grappling with a knee injury, Dhoni made a commitment to play the entire 2023 IPL season, showcasing his trademark resilience and unwavering dedication. His persistence paid off as he led CSK to yet another title victory, solidifying his legacy as one of the league's most successful captains. Following the season, Dhoni underwent successful knee surgery and surprised many by returning to training just days before the commencement of the 2024 edition.

In the 2024 season, Dhoni's role in handling the bat underwent significant changes as he adjusted to a lower position in the batting order. He predominantly featured at No. 8 and delivered aggressive batting cameos, showcasing his adaptability and skill on the field.

