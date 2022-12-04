BCCI gives an update on Rishabh Pant's exclusion from the first ODI between India-Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant

India are facing off against Bangladesh in the 1st of the 3 match ODI series in Mirpur and after winning the toss, the Bangladesh skipper Liton Das opted to bowl first. Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma announced that Kuldeep Sen will make his ODI debut in this game.

Kl Rahul was added in the Indian playing XI in this game ahead of Rishabh Pant and it has been learnt that KL Rahul will keep the wickets in this match. Giving update about the same, BCCI tweeted about the same. Check out.

In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought



Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI.

It has been learnt that Rishabh Pant picked up hamstring and for that reason he was released from the 3 match ODI series on medical advice and he will be available for the selection from the upcoming test series against the same opponent.

Coming to the match, as we type, India has lost Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply and the team has scored 70 runs after 15 over for the loss of 3 wickets. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are currently batting on the crease.