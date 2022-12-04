Search icon
BCCI gives an update on Rishabh Pant's exclusion from the first ODI between India-Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant was part of the Indian squad for the ongoing 3 match ODI series but he was not included in the playing XI for the 1st ODI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Rishabh Pant

India are facing off against Bangladesh in the 1st of the 3 match ODI series in Mirpur and after winning the toss, the Bangladesh skipper Liton Das opted to bowl first. Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma announced that Kuldeep Sen will make his ODI debut in this game.

Kl Rahul was added in the Indian playing XI in this game ahead of Rishabh Pant and it has been learnt that KL Rahul will keep the wickets in this match. Giving update about the same, BCCI tweeted about the same. Check out.

It has been learnt that Rishabh Pant picked up hamstring and for that reason he was released from the 3 match ODI series on medical advice and he will be available for the selection from the upcoming test series against the same opponent.

Coming to the match, as we type, India has lost Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply and the team has scored 70 runs after 15 over for the loss of 3 wickets. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are currently batting on the crease. 

