BCCI finds Rishabh Pant guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in DC vs KKR match, slaps hefty fine

This marks the second occasion this season in which Rishabh and the Delhi team have incurred fines.

Rishabh Pant has been heavily penalized for failing to maintain the required over-rate during the 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Pant has been fined Rs 24 lakh for this infraction. Additionally, the other players of Delhi Capitals (DC) who were part of the playing XI during the match on Wednesday, April 3, including Impact Player Abhishek Porel, have been fined either Rs six lakh or 25% of their total match fees, whichever is lesser.

This marks the second occasion this season in which Rishabh and the Delhi team have incurred fines for maintaining a slow over-rate. Previously, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs for this violation following Delhi's match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Despite facing challenges as captain, Rishabh Pant has demonstrated a strong command over his batting skills. In a recent game against Chennai, the left-handed batsman scored a quick 51 runs off 32 balls, contributing to Delhi's total score of 191 and securing a victory.

This half-century marked Rishabh's first of the season, achieved with a strike rate of 159.37, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Continuing his impressive form, the 26-year-old followed up with another notable fifty against Kolkata on Wednesday. However, his efforts were not sufficient to lead Delhi to victory on that occasion.

Also read| GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report