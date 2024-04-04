BCCI finds Rishabh Pant guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in DC vs KKR match, slaps hefty fine

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Secunderabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates, key candidates, other details

Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency: Check voting date, key candidates, result and more

In Mayyur Girotra, Trends Get Redefined!

Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, former U-19 World Cup star who scored 25-ball fifty for KKR in maiden IPL innings

Alappuzha Kerala Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Secunderabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates, key candidates, other details

In Mayyur Girotra, Trends Get Redefined!

Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, former U-19 World Cup star who scored 25-ball fifty for KKR in maiden IPL innings

8 foods to increase calcium in body

8 animals that lay largest eggs

Health benefits of drinking wood-apple (bael) juice on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Shah Rukh Khan's worst film didn't release for 10 years, he quit due to controversial kiss scene, refused to promote it

Meet actress who spent nights in dance bar, debuted at 16, had no hit for 15 years, then led biggest hit of 2023

Rashmika Mandanna finally reacts to being trolled for viral dialogue in Animal: 'People just know...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI finds Rishabh Pant guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in DC vs KKR match, slaps hefty fine

This marks the second occasion this season in which Rishabh and the Delhi team have incurred fines.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X @mufaddal_vohra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rishabh Pant has been heavily penalized for failing to maintain the required over-rate during the 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Pant has been fined Rs 24 lakh for this infraction. Additionally, the other players of Delhi Capitals (DC) who were part of the playing XI during the match on Wednesday, April 3, including Impact Player Abhishek Porel, have been fined either Rs six lakh or 25% of their total match fees, whichever is lesser.

This marks the second occasion this season in which Rishabh and the Delhi team have incurred fines for maintaining a slow over-rate. Previously, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs for this violation following Delhi's match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Despite facing challenges as captain, Rishabh Pant has demonstrated a strong command over his batting skills. In a recent game against Chennai, the left-handed batsman scored a quick 51 runs off 32 balls, contributing to Delhi's total score of 191 and securing a victory.

This half-century marked Rishabh's first of the season, achieved with a strike rate of 159.37, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Continuing his impressive form, the 26-year-old followed up with another notable fifty against Kolkata on Wednesday. However, his efforts were not sufficient to lead Delhi to victory on that occasion.

Also read| GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BCCI finds Rishabh Pant guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in DC vs KKR match, slaps hefty fine

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Ultimate Guide to Wealth Management in 2024

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in Rs 16420000, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

Watch: Pakistani actress Nadia Khan calls Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'insecure of talented Pak artistes'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement