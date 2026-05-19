BCCI finally selects Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India A after sensational IPL run

While announcing Team India squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, the selectors also picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India A team for the upcoming ODI series vs Sri Lanka.

After massive success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy finally gets selected for the India A squad. Yes, it is true. The chief selector in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ajit Agarkar, has confirmed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been rewarded with a place in India A setup after his sensational performances in the 2026 edition of the IPL.

Sooryvanshi has been named in the India A squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series in Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played next month.

Ajit Agarkar praises Sooryavanshi

Speaking at the announcement of India's Test and ODI squads for the Afghanistan series, Agarkar said, ''We’ve picked him for the A team, again, someone so young and obviously shown so much promise, and you keep trying to give them wherever you can let them gain that experience, give them the exposure. Let’s not forget there’s a Yashasvi Jaiswal who’s not part of that one-day setup, and he’s just got a 100 last time he played for India.''

''So, as impressive as Sooryavanshi has been, there are other guys who’ve, who’ve done as well for India. I mean, we are very excited with what he’s been doing in the IPL, and hopefully he shows a bit of that when he travels with the India A team,'' he added.

Meanwhile, India will play one Test and 3-match ODI series with Afghanistan, starting with a red-ball game on June 6.

Team India squad for ODI series vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

KL Rahul (WK)

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Prince Yadav

Gurnoor Brar

Harsh Dubey

Team India's squad for Test match vs Afghanistan

Shubman Gill (C)

KL Rahul (VC)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Sai Sudharsan

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Devdutt Padikkal

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Manav Suthar

Gurnoor Brar

Harsh Dubey