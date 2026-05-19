FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announces 10% global layoffs, shifts 7,000 workers to AI-focused roles

Meta announces 10% global layoffs, shifts 7,000 workers to other roles

PM Modi News: Who Is Helle Lyng? The Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi During Norway Visit

PM Modi News: Who Is Helle Lyng? The Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi During Norway Visit

Karuppu: Makers of Suriya, Trisha film remove dialogue 'mocking' Ilaiyaraaja, say 'no intention to disrespect maestro'

Karuppu: Makers of Suriya, Trisha film remove dialogue 'mocking' Ilaiyaraaja

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeCricket

CRICKET

BCCI finally selects Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India A after sensational IPL run

While announcing Team India squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, the selectors also picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India A team for the upcoming ODI series vs Sri Lanka.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 20, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

BCCI finally selects Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India A after sensational IPL run
BCCI selected Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the India A squad. (Pic Credits Instagram/iplt20)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After massive success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy finally gets selected for the India A squad. Yes, it is true. The chief selector in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ajit Agarkar, has confirmed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been rewarded with a place in India A setup after his sensational performances in the 2026 edition of the IPL.

Sooryvanshi has been named in the India A squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series in Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played next month.

Ajit Agarkar praises Sooryavanshi

Speaking at the announcement of India's Test and ODI squads for the Afghanistan series, Agarkar said, ''We’ve picked him for the A team, again, someone so young and obviously shown so much promise, and you keep trying to give them wherever you can let them gain that experience, give them the exposure. Let’s not forget there’s a Yashasvi Jaiswal who’s not part of that one-day setup, and he’s just got a 100 last time he played for India.''

''So, as impressive as Sooryavanshi has been, there are other guys who’ve, who’ve done as well for India. I mean, we are very excited with what he’s been doing in the IPL, and hopefully he shows a bit of that when he travels with the India A team,'' he added.

Meanwhile, India will play one Test and 3-match ODI series with Afghanistan, starting with a red-ball game on June 6.

Team India squad for ODI series vs Afghanistan

 

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

KL Rahul (WK)

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Prince Yadav

Gurnoor Brar

Harsh Dubey

 

Team India's squad for Test match vs Afghanistan

 

Shubman Gill (C)

KL Rahul (VC)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Sai Sudharsan

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Devdutt Padikkal

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Manav Suthar

Gurnoor Brar

Harsh Dubey

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announces 10% global layoffs, shifts 7,000 workers to AI-focused roles
Meta announces 10% global layoffs, shifts 7,000 workers to other roles
After Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar's dowry deaths; Kangana Ranaut warns young women: 'No one is coming to save you'
After Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar's dowry deaths; Kangana Ranaut warns women
Karuppu: Makers of Suriya, Trisha film remove dialogue 'mocking' Ilaiyaraaja, say 'no intention to disrespect maestro'
Karuppu: Makers of Suriya, Trisha film remove dialogue 'mocking' Ilaiyaraaja
BCCI finally selects Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India A after sensational IPL run
BCCI finally selects Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India A after sensational IPL run
Days after Vijay's oath, CPM threatens to withdraw support over backing from AIADMK faction
Tamil Nadu: Days after Vijay oath, CPM threatens to withdraw support
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement