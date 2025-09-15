BCCI finally breaks silence on Team India's handshake snub against Pakistan after IND vs PAK clash

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video
Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'
Love in Vietnam - When Love Becomes Memory and Memory Becomes Love
Taxpayer alert! ITR Filing last date today; what happens if you miss deadline? Know penalties, fines, legal risks
Sadhguru’s morning diet is rooted in Ayurveda, from neem leaves to soaked groundnuts, here's his daily routine
Salman Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Angad Bedi: 5 actors who tried their hands in cricket before making it big in Bollywood
Korean glass skin routine: 7 natural ways to achieve that healthy, radiant look at home
Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..., know what happened
CRICKET
After PCB lodged a formal complaint against the Indian players for declining to shake hands after the high-voltage game at the Dubai International Stadium, the BCCI has finally come forward and broken its silence over the whole controversy.
After the high-voltage group stage match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistani team protested against the Suryakumar Yadav-led team for not shaking hands after the match, which has been a customary gesture for years now. According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a formal complaint against the Indian cricket team with the Asia Cricket Council (ACC).
''Look, if you read the rule book, there is no specification about shaking hands with the opposition. It is a goodwill gesture and a sort of convention, not law, that is followed globally across the sporting spectrum,'' PTI reported, quoting a senior BCCI official.
''If there is no law, then the Indian cricket team isn’t bound to shake hands with an opposition with whom there is a history of a strained relationship,'' the senior BCCI official added.
For those late to the story, Suryakumar Yadav, along with other Indian players, avoided shaking hands with the Pakistani players throughout the game. Not only this, after playing the winning shot, the Indian skipper quietly went into the dressing room and closed the door to avoid any interaction with the Pakistani players.
Later, during the post-match presentation ceremony, SKY dedicated the win to the Indian Army and the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack. He even justified his decision and said that some things in life are more important than sportsmanship. ''Our government and BCCI, we were aligned together. The rest, we came here, we took a call. I feel we came here just to play the game. I think we gave them a proper reply. Few things in life are ahead of the sportsman spirit. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, and we stand with their families. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor,'' SKY said.
Meanwhile, Team India are currently leading Group A with four points after winning two out of two games. India began its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the host, the UAE, and clinched the game convincingly by 9 wickets with 93 balls to spare.