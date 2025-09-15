Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cricket

CRICKET

BCCI finally breaks silence on Team India's handshake snub against Pakistan after IND vs PAK clash

After PCB lodged a formal complaint against the Indian players for declining to shake hands after the high-voltage game at the Dubai International Stadium, the BCCI has finally come forward and broken its silence over the whole controversy.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

BCCI finally breaks silence on Team India's handshake snub against Pakistan after IND vs PAK clash
India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in a group stage match in the Asia Cup 2025
After the high-voltage group stage match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistani team protested against the Suryakumar Yadav-led team for not shaking hands after the match, which has been a customary gesture for years now. According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a formal complaint against the Indian cricket team with the Asia Cricket Council (ACC).

 

BCCI breaks silence on handshake controversy with Pakistan players

 

''Look, if you read the rule book, there is no specification about shaking hands with the opposition. It is a goodwill gesture and a sort of convention, not law, that is followed globally across the sporting spectrum,'' PTI reported, quoting a senior BCCI official.

 

''If there is no law, then the Indian cricket team isn’t bound to shake hands with an opposition with whom there is a history of a strained relationship,'' the senior BCCI official added.

 

For those late to the story, Suryakumar Yadav, along with other Indian players, avoided shaking hands with the Pakistani players throughout the game. Not only this, after playing the winning shot, the Indian skipper quietly went into the dressing room and closed the door to avoid any interaction with the Pakistani players.

 

Later, during the post-match presentation ceremony, SKY dedicated the win to the Indian Army and the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack. He even justified his decision and said that some things in life are more important than sportsmanship. ''Our government and BCCI, we were aligned together. The rest, we came here, we took a call. I feel we came here just to play the game. I think we gave them a proper reply. Few things in life are ahead of the sportsman spirit. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, and we stand with their families. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor,'' SKY said.

 

Meanwhile, Team India are currently leading Group A with four points after winning two out of two games. India began its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the host, the UAE, and clinched the game convincingly by 9 wickets with 93 balls to spare.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
