BCCI finally breaks silence on Pakistan's U-turn to play IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup

After talks with the PCB and BCB, ICC finally announced on Monday that IND vs PAK group stage match in the ongoing T20 World Cup will be played as per the original schedule.

Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has praised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its efforts to resolve the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match issue. He also praised ICC saying the solution prioritises cricket and brings the sport back to the forefront.

''I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). It's a good solution, amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket, importance to the game. So all kudos to the ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the issue and bringing the cricket back on the forefront. This is a big achievement. I'd like to thank the ICC for taking this initiative and bringing Pakistan on the table and ultimately deciding for Pakistan to play the Colombo match,'' Shukla said to the reporters.

Claiming that the T20 World Cup to be 'successful event', he further said, ''It's good news for all of us and the scheduled match for 15th February in Colombo will take place. Pakistan will also play. So now this World Cup will also be a big success story. Bangladesh's feelings have also been assuaged as far as these negotiations are concerned, and some relief has been given. to their board, and they are also happy. In fact, they have praised ICC for its efforts. It's a win-win situation for everybody and I'm happy that the match would take place and World Cup will be a successful event.''

The Pakistan government had earlier announced a boycott of IND vs PAK on February 15, showcasing solidarity with BCB after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the ongoing ICC tournament. However, ICC warned PCB of strict action if they continued with their stance, following which a meeting between ICC, PCB, and BCB was held in Lahore on Sunday.

Meanwhile, ICC on Monday also announced that BCB will not face any penalties for their absence from the tournament and will also get the opportunity to host an ICC event ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, which will be subject to standard ICC hosting processes and requirements.