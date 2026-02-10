BCCI finally breaks silence on Pakistan's U-turn to play IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Naravane's Memoir Row: Ex- Army Chief clarifies after Rahul Gandhi questions publisher's claim

JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Govt mandates labelling AI, deepfake content; introduces new rules

Hindu killed hours before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections 2026?

Manipur violence: Tension escalates in Ukhrul, internet shut down for 5 days

Govt to introduce changes in PAN rules: Sets higher limits for large cash transactions, here's why

Mukesh Ambani’s RCPL acquires Southern Health Foods, how will it strengthen RIL's health foods portfolio?

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet, lucky resident reacts

Ghooskhor Pandat: Amid heavy backlash, Neeraj Pandey will change movie title, big win for Manoj Bajpayee, Delhi HC rejects...

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha, mocks Jaya Bachchan for her dressing sense: 'Aap baalon ko colour kare, botox kare'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet, lucky resident reacts

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet,

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha, mocks Jaya Bachchan for her dressing sense: 'Aap baalon ko colour kare, botox kare'

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden

HomeCricket

CRICKET

BCCI finally breaks silence on Pakistan's U-turn to play IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup

After talks with the PCB and BCB, ICC finally announced on Monday that IND vs PAK group stage match in the ongoing T20 World Cup will be played as per the original schedule.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 04:18 PM IST

BCCI finally breaks silence on Pakistan's U-turn to play IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup
IND vs PAK group stage match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has praised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its efforts to resolve the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match issue. He also praised ICC saying the solution prioritises cricket and brings the sport back to the forefront.

''I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). It's a good solution, amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket, importance to the game. So all kudos to the ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the issue and bringing the cricket back on the forefront. This is a big achievement. I'd like to thank the ICC for taking this initiative and bringing Pakistan on the table and ultimately deciding for Pakistan to play the Colombo match,'' Shukla said to the reporters.

Claiming that the T20 World Cup to be 'successful event', he further said, ''It's good news for all of us and the scheduled match for 15th February in Colombo will take place. Pakistan will also play. So now this World Cup will also be a big success story. Bangladesh's feelings have also been assuaged as far as these negotiations are concerned, and some relief has been given. to their board, and they are also happy. In fact, they have praised ICC for its efforts. It's a win-win situation for everybody and I'm happy that the match would take place and World Cup will be a successful event.''

The Pakistan government had earlier announced a boycott of IND vs PAK on February 15, showcasing solidarity with BCB after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the ongoing ICC tournament. However, ICC warned PCB of strict action if they continued with their stance, following which a meeting between ICC, PCB, and BCB was held in Lahore on Sunday.

Meanwhile, ICC on Monday also announced that BCB will not face any penalties for their absence from the tournament and will also get the opportunity to host an ICC event ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, which will be subject to standard ICC hosting processes and requirements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Naravane's Memoir Row: Ex- Army Chief clarifies after Rahul Gandhi questions publisher's claim
Ex-Army chief Mukund Naravane breaks silence on controversy over his memoir
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how
Govt mandates labelling AI, deepfake content; introduces new rules
Govt mandates labelling AI, deepfake content; introduces new rules
Hindu killed hours before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections 2026?
Hindu killed before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections?
Manipur violence: Tension escalates in Ukhrul, internet shut down for 5 days
Manipur's Ukhrul witnesses fresh violence, internet shut down for 5 days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement