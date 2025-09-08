Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeCricket

CRICKET

BCCI finally breaks silence on calls to boycott India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025

Amid the ongoing boycott calls on the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has come forward and spoken about it to a news portal. Check out what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 07:59 PM IST

BCCI finally breaks silence on calls to boycott India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on September 14
Indian cricket fans are super-excited for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, where Team India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and his deputy Shubman Gill. Asia Cup 2025 is also in the news for the India vs Pakistan match, set to be played on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. However, as soon as the match was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), a couple of weeks ago, there has been massive outrage on social media against the BCCI for agreeing to play with Pakistan. Now, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has come forward and broken his silence over the criticism that the cricket board has been facing.

 

BCCI secretary breaks silence on criticism over IND vs PAK Asia Cup match

 

In an interview with NDTV< Saikia said, ''The technicality regarding participation of the Indian team, for cricket or any other sport, the central government's sports department has laid down the guidelines as well as the policies. While framing the policy, I am sure that the central government has taken a very cautious decision to lay out the guidelines which will help the sports federations at the national level. Accordingly, we can take a call regarding participation in any multi-national tournament.''

 

Mentioning the future of BCCI if a complete boycott of Pakistan is implemented, Saikia added, ''The central government has taken into consideration all the factors, including the interests of the federations as well as the players' concerns. A tournament which has a multi-national facet, and the team doesn't participate, there may be sanctions against a particular federation. Such a situation would deprive the upcoming players and their careers.''

 

Interestingly, India and Pakistan might face each other, not just once, but three times in the upcoming tournament. 

