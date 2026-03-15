BCCI felicitates India’s World Cup-winning teams at Naman awards 2026; Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana win Cricketer of the Year

The BCCI honoured India’s World Cup-winning teams at the Naman Awards 2026 in New Delhi. Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana were named BCCI Cricketers of the Year, while the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Honour was shared by Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Gundappa Viswanath.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated India's five World Cup-winning teams today at the Naman Awards held in New Delhi. India has triumphed in the inaugural U19 Women's World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the U19 Men's World Cup, the Women's World Cup, and the T20 World Cup in recent years, with players receiving mementos from the BCCI in recognition of their remarkable achievements.

For those who may not know, India's U19 Women's team, under the captaincy of Niki Prasad, defeated South Africa in the final of the 2025 World Cup, while the Men's U19 team claimed victory earlier this year under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre. Rohit Sharma guided the senior men's team to success in the Champions Trophy last year, and later, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team made history by winning the Women's ODI World Cup.

Recently, the Indian team made headlines by winning the T20 World Cup for the third time, comfortably defeating New Zealand in the final. The last five World Cup titles across various categories underscore the immense talent present in India and may signal the beginning of the country's dominance in world cricket.

BCCI honors Dravid, Mithali, and Roger Binny with lifetime awards

Additionally, the BCCI recognized Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj, and Roger Binny with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor from the BCCI, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to Indian cricket. Furthermore, Shubman Gill, the captain of India's Test and ODI teams, received the Polly Umrigar award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana won the same award in the women's category for an impressive fifth time in her career.

BCCI Awards 2026 winners

Polly Umrigar Award: Best International Cricketer 2024-25 - Men - Shubman Gill

Best International Cricketer 2024-25 - Women - Smriti Mandhana

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Roger Binny

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Rahul Dravid

BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women - Mithali Raj

Best International Debut 2024-25 - Women - N Sree Charani

Best International Debut 2024-25 - Men - Harshit Rana

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2024-25 - Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2024-25 (Sr Women One Day) - Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 - Elite Group - Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 - Plate Group - Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter in (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 - Elite Group - Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter in (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 - Plate Group - Pritam Raj (Bihar)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 - Elite Group - Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 - Plate Group - Arkajit Roy (Tripura)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter in (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 - Elite Group - Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter in (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 - Plate Group - Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Pondicherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 - Elite Group - Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker in (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 - Plate Group - Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter in (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 - Elite Group - Macneil H N (Karnataka)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter in (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 - Plate Group - R Jashwanth Shreeram (Pondicherry)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - Elite Group - Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - Plate Group - Suchith J (Nagaland)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - Elite Group - Y V Rathod (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - Plate Group - Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)

Lala Amarnath Award: Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions 2024-25 - Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Lala Amarnath Award: Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments 2024-25 - Mumbai Cricket Association

Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket 2023-24 - Ulhas Gandhe (Vidarbha Cricket Association)

Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals 2024-25 - Women - Deepti Sharma

Highest Run Getter in One Day Internationals 2024-25 - Women - Smriti Mandhana

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