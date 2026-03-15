BCCI felicitates India’s World Cup-winning teams at Naman awards 2026; Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana win Cricketer of the Year

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CRICKET
The BCCI honoured India’s World Cup-winning teams at the Naman Awards 2026 in New Delhi. Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana were named BCCI Cricketers of the Year, while the prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Honour was shared by Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Gundappa Viswanath.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) celebrated India's five World Cup-winning teams today at the Naman Awards held in New Delhi. India has triumphed in the inaugural U19 Women's World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the U19 Men's World Cup, the Women's World Cup, and the T20 World Cup in recent years, with players receiving mementos from the BCCI in recognition of their remarkable achievements.
For those who may not know, India's U19 Women's team, under the captaincy of Niki Prasad, defeated South Africa in the final of the 2025 World Cup, while the Men's U19 team claimed victory earlier this year under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre. Rohit Sharma guided the senior men's team to success in the Champions Trophy last year, and later, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team made history by winning the Women's ODI World Cup.
Recently, the Indian team made headlines by winning the T20 World Cup for the third time, comfortably defeating New Zealand in the final. The last five World Cup titles across various categories underscore the immense talent present in India and may signal the beginning of the country's dominance in world cricket.
BCCI honors Dravid, Mithali, and Roger Binny with lifetime awards
Additionally, the BCCI recognized Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj, and Roger Binny with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor from the BCCI, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to Indian cricket. Furthermore, Shubman Gill, the captain of India's Test and ODI teams, received the Polly Umrigar award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana won the same award in the women's category for an impressive fifth time in her career.
BCCI Awards 2026 winners
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