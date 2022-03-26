Tokyo 2020 medallists Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Boroghain, Manpreet Singh felicitated by BCCI at IPL 2022 opener - WATCH

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials on Saturday felicitated the Tokyo Olympic medallists, Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Boroghain, and the Indian men's hockey team represented by Manpreet Singh.

The felicitation ceremony took place before the start of the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The Indian men's hockey team was rewarded with a cash price of Rs 1.25 crore, while Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was rewarded with Rs 1 crore. Meanwhile, Rs 25 lakh were given to boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while Lovlina and the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal.

Coming to the opening game, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against CSK, who is now being led by Ravindra Jadeja. The Chennai outfit managed to score 131 runs despite losing five early wickets.