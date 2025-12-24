FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BCCI faces online backlash after posting 'CCTV-style' clips of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma VHT centuries; RCB joins troll fest

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 11:07 PM IST

This year was supposed to be a big celebration—the much-hyped comeback of Indian cricket’s “Big Two” to the domestic stage. But instead of cheers for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), fans unleashed a wave of online fury. On December 24, 2025, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma answered their critics in style, each hammering out a brilliant century on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. For a moment, it felt electric. But that buzz vanished the second fans saw the footage.

Kohli, playing his first Vijay Hazare match in 15 years, rolled back the years in Bengaluru. He was all class—131 runs off 101 balls for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh. That knock pushed him past Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to 16,000 List A runs. Over in Jaipur, Rohit Sharma was just as ruthless. He smashed his 37th List A hundred for Mumbai against Sikkim, needing only 62 balls before piling on even more runs.

You’d think with these two superstars back on home turf, the BCCI would go all out. Instead, they didn’t even bother to broadcast or live-stream the matches. Their excuse? “Logistical limitations” and weak infrastructure at venues outside Ahmedabad and Rajkot. So, after leaving millions of fans in the dark, the BCCI’s domestic account finally dropped some highlight reels on social media.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli creates history in List A cricket on domestic return, joins Sachin Tendulkar in exclusive club

That just made things worse. Fans stared in disbelief at the low-res, 480p videos—some so blurry you could barely tell who was on the field. Memes exploded everywhere. People joked the footage looked like it came from a “Nokia 7650” or a grainy old CCTV camera.

Kohli’s IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), didn’t miss their cue. They joined the online roast, poking fun at the “480p” throwback. The irony was brutal: the richest cricket board on the planet couldn’t manage high-def clips of its biggest stars.

One viral post nailed it: “Is this 2025 or 2005?” Some fans who snuck in their own recordings from the stands actually posted better-quality videos than the official ones.

So, while Kohli and Rohit did their part and lit up the domestic circuit, the BCCI dropped the ball. These were historic moments, and all fans got was a fuzzy, washed-out glimpse. With the New Zealand series on the horizon, the board needs to step up its game. It’s 2025—fans want more than nostalgia. They want to actually see the action.

ALSO READ| Rohit Sharma unleashes carnage in Vijay Hazare Trophy with 62-ball century, his fastest in List A cricket

