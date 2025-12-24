BCCI faces online backlash after posting 'CCTV-style' clips of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma VHT centuries; RCB joins troll fest

BCCI drew flak after posting low-resolution clips of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy centuries. Fans mocked the ‘CCTV-style’ quality and joked about “480p visuals,” prompting Royal Challengers Bengaluru to join the online trolling.

This year was supposed to be a big celebration—the much-hyped comeback of Indian cricket’s “Big Two” to the domestic stage. But instead of cheers for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), fans unleashed a wave of online fury. On December 24, 2025, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma answered their critics in style, each hammering out a brilliant century on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. For a moment, it felt electric. But that buzz vanished the second fans saw the footage.

Kohli, playing his first Vijay Hazare match in 15 years, rolled back the years in Bengaluru. He was all class—131 runs off 101 balls for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh. That knock pushed him past Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to 16,000 List A runs. Over in Jaipur, Rohit Sharma was just as ruthless. He smashed his 37th List A hundred for Mumbai against Sikkim, needing only 62 balls before piling on even more runs.

You’d think with these two superstars back on home turf, the BCCI would go all out. Instead, they didn’t even bother to broadcast or live-stream the matches. Their excuse? “Logistical limitations” and weak infrastructure at venues outside Ahmedabad and Rajkot. So, after leaving millions of fans in the dark, the BCCI’s domestic account finally dropped some highlight reels on social media.



runs

balls

fours

sixes



Rohit Sharma announced his return to the #VijayHazareTrophy in a grand fashion with a memorable knock against Sikkim @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/cuWMUenBou — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

That just made things worse. Fans stared in disbelief at the low-res, 480p videos—some so blurry you could barely tell who was on the field. Memes exploded everywhere. People joked the footage looked like it came from a “Nokia 7650” or a grainy old CCTV camera.

Kohli’s IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), didn’t miss their cue. They joined the online roast, poking fun at the “480p” throwback. The irony was brutal: the richest cricket board on the planet couldn’t manage high-def clips of its biggest stars.

480P video.

4K Quality Innings.



Another day. Another century for the Milestone Man.



pic.twitter.com/dnpT8zMuEP — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) December 24, 2025

One viral post nailed it: “Is this 2025 or 2005?” Some fans who snuck in their own recordings from the stands actually posted better-quality videos than the official ones.

So, while Kohli and Rohit did their part and lit up the domestic circuit, the BCCI dropped the ball. These were historic moments, and all fans got was a fuzzy, washed-out glimpse. With the New Zealand series on the horizon, the board needs to step up its game. It’s 2025—fans want more than nostalgia. They want to actually see the action.

