The first two finals took place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and the Oval in London, where India faced defeats against New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

The BCCI is gearing up to officially propose to the ICC for the rights to host the World Test Championship finals in 2027, aiming to be the first nation outside of England to take on this prestigious event. According to a report from The Guardian, the BCCI is eager to secure hosting rights for this high-profile Test match, marking its fourth cycle since the tournament began. The first two finals took place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and the Oval in London, where India faced defeats against New Zealand and Australia, respectively. This year, the third final will see Australia go head-to-head with South Africa at Lord’s in June.

The report highlights that India expressed its interest in hosting future finals during the ICC’s chief executives committee meeting in Zimbabwe earlier this year, with plans for a formal bid to be submitted this summer. England has traditionally been a strong contender for hosting, thanks to its ability to attract large crowds to Test matches, even when neutral teams are playing, and the timing of the event aligning perfectly with the start of the international cricket season there.

However, The Guardian also pointed out some concerns regarding India's bid, particularly its potential to draw a crowd for a neutral match if India doesn't qualify for a third final in four years. Ticket sales are crucial for the ICC in this scenario, with the upcoming final at Lord’s already having sold out tickets for the first four days of the match, which kicks off on June 11.

Ongoing Indo-Pak crisis raises concerns regarding India's bid

The report highlighted the strained relationship between India and Pakistan as a significant issue. Despite recent tensions following the terror attack in Pahalgam and subsequent military actions, the two cricket boards have long had a difficult diplomatic relationship. India's decision to skip the recent ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan only added to the existing friction.

An agreement has been reached between the PCB, BCCI, and ICC that all India-Pakistan matches until the end of 2027 will be played at neutral venues. This agreement complicates India's bid for the WTC final, especially if Pakistan qualifies. Contingency plans, such as selecting an alternative venue, are likely to be included in the proposal.

While the report did not discuss specific veanue options, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai are expected to be top contenders for hosting the final match. India is set to begin the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle with a five-match series in England starting on June 20th.

Also read| Can MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar join the forces amid India-Pakistan tensions? Here's what the rules say