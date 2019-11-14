BCCI ethics officer dismisses conflict of interest charges on Rahul Dravid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ethics officer DK Jain officially dismissed the conflict of interest complaint against former Team India skipper Rahul Dravid on Thursday.

“I have rejected the complaint. Rahul Dravid doesn’t have conflict of interest,” Jain told PTI.

“I am convinced that on facts at hand, a case of conflict of interest as enshrined in the rules is not made out. Resultantly, the complaint is dismissed being bereft of any merit.”

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) lifetime member Sanjiv Gupta filed a complaint against Dravid, alleging conflict of interest in his current role as National Cricket Academy head and being an India Cements employee.

Jain had conducted a second round of hearing on Tuesday when Dravid was represented by his lawyer. The 46-year-old had earlier explained his case in a personal hearing held in Mumbai on September 26.

Dravid is currently heading the NCA in Bengaluru as their Director and also the vice-president in the India Cements group, which also owns the Indian Premier League(IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 46-year-old was also acting as the head coach of the India A and Under-19 sides before taking up the NCA job, which includes monitoring the development of young players from the two sides as well.

{With PTI inputs)