Cricket

BCCI dismisses rumors of alternate kit for Pakistan match, Confirms India will don blue

BCCI refutes claims of alternate kit for Pakistan clash, confirms India's blue tradition

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has quashed all speculations surrounding the Indian cricket team donning a new saffron-colored kit for their upcoming World Cup fixture against Pakistan. Earlier reports had suggested that the Indian team might sport an alternate kit in the match to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the intention of auctioning it later to raise funds for UNESCO. However, BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar categorically denied any such plans, asserting that the team would continue to wear the blue kit that they donned during their match against Australia.

Shelar stated, "We categorically dismiss the media reports that Team India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan. These reports are absolutely baseless and a work of someone's imagination. The Men in Blue will sport India's traditional colors - blue - at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023."

Rumors about a potential kit change had surfaced when the Indian team began the World Cup wearing a Dutch Orange training kit. However, it's important to note that any alteration to the match kit color would require approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC). In the past, the ICC has only sanctioned such changes in cases of color clashes between teams.

During the 2019 World Cup, teams introduced a home-and-away jersey concept. When two teams shared a similar color for their match kit, one of them had to switch to an alternate color. For example, South Africa wore yellow against Pakistan, and even India had to sport saffron-colored t-shirts when facing host England.

