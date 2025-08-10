Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire after Australia series? BCCI's demand puts ODI future in question

Regarding the ODI format, the 2027 World Cup appears to be the goal for the duo, although neither has publicly announced their future intentions. Nonetheless, it will not be straightforward for Virat, Rohit to participate in the ODI World Cup in two years, despite their achievements in this format.

The dust has only just settled on India's impressive Test series against England, yet discussions regarding the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have already started to circulate within the Indian cricketing community. With no immediate matches scheduled for the national team in the coming month, attention has shifted from the pitch to the boardrooms, and as per a report from Dainik Jagran, the murmurs about the future of the star pair are intensifying.

According to the report, the forthcoming three-match ODI series in Australia this October may not merely be another overseas challenge; it could signify the conclusion of the road for both veterans in the 50-over format as well. If this occurs, the series would carry the emotional significance of a farewell tour rather than just a competitive event, as it would indicate an international retirement for the pair.

The report elaborates that if Kohli and Rohit choose to prolong their ODI careers until 2027, they will be required to commit to the domestic schedule, which entails participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year. The rationale is clear: selectors want potential World Cup players to stay in sync with the one-day format, similar to how red-ball candidates were mandated to compete in the Ranji Trophy prior to India's tour of England earlier in 2025.

The report suggests that the very requirement of participating in the domestic tournament could prompt the duo's retirements following the ODIs against Australia.

Behind the scenes, selectors are reportedly concentrating on the younger players. The depth of India's white-ball talent pool has never been more abundant, with a youthful core already making their presence felt. As they prepare for the 2027 World Cup, it is essential to identify combinations early, which naturally leads to discussions about transition.

Both Kohli and Rohit have demonstrated their ability to retire from formats on their own terms, having announced their simultaneous retirements from T20Is in June last year following India's T20 World Cup victory, and from Tests in May of this year.

The tour of Australia is set to commence on October 19 in Perth, with subsequent matches in Adelaide and Sydney. In November and December, home ODIs against South Africa are on the horizon, leading into a busy white-ball schedule in 2026.

