BCCI condemns 'cowardly' killing of Afghan cricketers, takes subtle dig amid Afghanistan-Pakistan rift

BCCI has condemned the ‘cowardly’ killing of Afghan cricketers, issuing a strong statement that also appears to take a subtle dig amid the ongoing Afghanistan–Pakistan rift. The Indian board called for peace and condemned violence in the cricketing community.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has denounced Pakistan's brutal assault on Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of three cricketers. Following the attacks, the Afghanistan cricket team has opted to withdraw from the forthcoming tri-nation T20I series that includes Pakistan.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India expresses its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah and Haroon, who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province," the board said in a statement.

BCCI condoles the tragic loss of Afghan cricketers



"The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the cricket fraternity and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack," BCCI added.

The T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka was set to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore starting November 17. In an official statement, the Afghanistan Cricket Board expressed its sorrow over the tragic loss of the cricketers.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board indicated that their choice to exit the series was made as a sign of respect for the victims.

"In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan," the statement read.

According to reports, the airstrikes occurred in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province, effectively ending the ceasefire between the two nations as well.

Star spinner Rashid Khan has condemned the event, stating that he is "saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan." Former captain Gulbadin Naib also voiced his strong disapproval of the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers," he said.

