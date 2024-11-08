This recent development has cast a shadow over the optimism that emerged following recent diplomatic engagements between India and Pakistan.

The possibility of Team India traveling to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy has been ruled out, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that security concerns are a major obstacle to their participation in Pakistan. Instead, the BCCI has proposed playing all of their matches in Dubai.

“This has been our stance, and there is no reason to change that.We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai,” shared a source with Indian Express with direct knowledge of the matter.

The decision by the BCCI to abstain from participating in the tournament was reportedly made after consulting with the government, highlighting India's unwavering stance on security concerns related to events held in Pakistan. This decision mirrors India's approach during last year's Asia Cup, where matches were relocated to Sri Lanka due to security reasons despite Pakistan being the original host.

This recent development has cast a shadow over the optimism that emerged following recent diplomatic engagements between India and Pakistan. A significant meeting took place last month between India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Islamabad. This meeting marked the first high-level exchange between the two countries since 2015, sparking speculation about potential improvements in bilateral relations, including in the realm of cricket.

Following this meeting, there was hope within the sporting community that India would participate in the Champions Trophy. Reports suggest that PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, who also holds the position of Pakistan's Interior Minister, played an active role in discussions regarding India's potential involvement. It is even said that the PCB offered India the option to return home after each match, demonstrating Pakistan's flexibility and eagerness to facilitate this historic visit.

Despite the PCB's efforts and recent successful series with teams like England and Bangladesh, the BCCI has maintained its decision, leaving the PCB in a challenging position. Despite the setbacks, Pakistan remains determined to host a successful tournament and foster positive relations with India in the future.

