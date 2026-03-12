FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

BCCI clears MS Dhoni of conflict of interest allegations ahead of IPL 2026; 'commercial dispute' triggered complaint against CSK legend

The BCCI has cleared MS Dhoni of conflict of interest allegations ahead of the 2026 IPL season. The complaint against the Chennai Super Kings legend was reportedly linked to a commercial dispute rather than any violation of BCCI rules.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

BCCI clears MS Dhoni of conflict of interest allegations ahead of IPL 2026; 'commercial dispute' triggered complaint against CSK legend
MS Dhoni has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the BCCI’s Ethics Officer, Justice Arun Mishra (retired), regarding a conflict-of-interest complaint. After a thorough review, the board found no issue with Dhoni’s involvement in the Indian Premier League. The complaint stemmed from allegations that Dhoni, while playing for Chennai Super Kings, owned and managed M/S Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited.

Dhoni, who captained CSK to five IPL titles and is synonymous with the franchise’s success, was accused of violating the BCCI’s conflict-of-interest rules. However, Justice Mishra clarified that Dhoni’s association with cricket academies via Aarka Sports began in 2017, prior to the implementation of the BCCI’s conflict-of-interest regulations in September 2018—a crucial detail that influenced the decision.

As a result, Dhoni could not be held accountable under the rules, even though he owned the academies. There was no substantial evidence to suggest he had any direct influence or decision-making authority with CSK that would result in a conflict. Additionally, the Ethics Officer noted the absence of any evidence indicating favoritism or preferential treatment linked to Dhoni’s academy ownership. Justice Mishra concluded that the case did not meet the criteria for a conflict of interest.

The original complaint, filed in February 2024, alleged that Dhoni, as an active player, violated Rule 38(4)(a) and Rule 38(4)(p), and failed to disclose his interests as per Rules 38(2) and 38(5) of the 2018 amendment. However, upon investigation, it was revealed that the complaint was motivated by a business dispute, not genuine concerns about cricket regulations—the complainant had suffered financial losses and had a personal disagreement with Dhoni’s company.

With Dhoni’s ownership predating the BCCI’s rules, no evidence of non-disclosure or favoritism, and the complaint rooted in business rivalry, the Ethics Officer dismissed the case. The BCCI has officially closed the matter.

Also read| India pocket Rs 24 crore for T20 World Cup win; Pakistan walk away with Rs 4.8 crore after Super 8 exit - Full ICC prize money breakdown

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
