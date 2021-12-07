'Poorest of all what I have seen': Sourav Ganguly finally breaks SILENCE on India's poor show in T20 World Cup 2021

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has finally opened up on India’s dismal show in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 and said that he was upset with Team India's performance in the showpiece event.

Ganguly said that even when India was defeated by Pakistan in the final of 2017 Champions Trophy, it was not a disappointing performance by Men in Blue.

“To be honest, 2017 [and] 2019, I think India was good. 2017 Champions Trophy we lost the final to Pakistan at the Oval, I was a commentator then,” Sourav Ganguly said.

The former India skipper also talked about 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup when India was defeated by New Zealand in semi-final and said that he did not get disppointed after that defeat.

“Then the 2019 World Cup in England, we were exceptional right throughout, beat everyone and lost to New Zealand in the semi-final – one bad day and the entire good work for two months was just wiped away,” Ganguly added.

Talking about India’s performance in T20 World Cup, Ganguly minced no words and said that the performance has been the poorest of all what he has seen from Team India in the last five years.

“[I am] a little disappointed with the way we played this World Cup. I think this has been the poorest of all what I have seen in the last four-five years,” Ganguly said on the show ‘Backstage with Boria’.

Ganguly noted that Team India it was disappointing to watch the performance of Indian players. “I don’t know what’s the reason but I just felt they did not play with enough freedom this World Cup," he noted.