Chetan Sharma resigns as BCCI chief selector after Zee Media sting operation

Just a couple of days after the Chetan Sharma sting operation was made public, the BCCI Chief Selector resigned from his position. In a Zee Media sting operation, Sharma revealed that players had been taking injections to expedite their recovery from injuries and improve their chances of selection. This shocking revelation has caused a stir in the cricketing world, raising questions about the integrity of the selection process and the health of the players.

Sharma divulged that there had been a clash of egos between former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Ganguly. He further revealed that many players opt to take injections to hasten their return to competitive cricket, even when they are only 80 to 85 percent fit.

The former cricketer also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management regarding Jasprit Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September. He further revealed that, in the name of 'resting' big players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the BCCI had been giving chances to younger players in the T20I game. He suggested that Rohit would not be the captain for much longer, as Hardik Pandya is seen as the future and is likely to replace him in the long-run.

He admitted to having given opportunities to 15-20 players on the team, including Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Hooda.

It is clear that the BCCI's top brass have not taken kindly to Chetan being caught in a sting operation, but this incident could have a long-lasting effect on the relationship between the media, the Indian team, and the selectors. This could be a defining moment in the history of Indian cricket, as it could lead to a new era of transparency and accountability.

"No player or selector will be comfortable on sharing a cordial relationship even with well meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It has been learned that Chetan may be given an opportunity to defend himself, but whether he will be able to face Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya is still uncertain. The more pressing question is whether the players would be willing to engage with him.

