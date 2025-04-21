Kishan has been placed in Grade C, whereas Sheyas has got his spot in Grade B. Last year, amid the row around their non-participation in the Ranji Trophy, India internationals Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contracts

Star batters Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have a comeback to the list of contracted players announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) are for for the 2024-25 season ranging from October 1st, 2024 to September 30th, 2025.

Kishan has been placed in Grade C, whereas Sheyas has got his spot in Grade B. Last year, amid the row around their non-participation in the Ranji Trophy, India internationals Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contracts

Along with Shreyas, the players who are there in the Grade B are Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The players in Grade C, along with Kishan, are Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Harshit Rana

Indian Test Team skipper Rohit Sharma leads the Grade A+ players. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, while in the Grade A there are Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami.

As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retained their A+ category, they will receive a pay cheque of Rs 7crore.

The top grade BCCI contract awards Rs 7 crore annually other than match fees and incentives while Grade A players receive Rs 5 crore, Grade B players receive Rs 3 crore, and Grade C players earn Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last cricket, has been replaced by Rishabh Pant in A category contract while other five players remain same in the category. Pant was listed in B category in last season's annual contract list.

A total of 34 players were handed annual retainership for the 2024-25 season, taking into the account the period of play between October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025.