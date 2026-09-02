BCCI calls review meeting with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar; overseas form, Hardik’s WC 2027 fitness on agenda

The BCCI has summoned head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar for a review meeting after India’s poor away performances. The board will assess the team’s struggles, while Hardik Pandya’s role and future ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup are also expected to be discussed.

India’s cricket board has called coach Gautam Gambhir, selection chief Ajit Agarkar, and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman to a meeting on Thursday at their Mumbai office. They’re set to review the national team’s poor results in overseas matches.

This meeting was supposed to happen back in August after the UK tour. Board secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the plans earlier, but he fell ill, so they had to postpone it.

Now, Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman, and Saikia will sit down together and pick apart what went wrong in Ireland and England. India’s 2-0 T20I loss to Ireland in June snapped their unbeaten 16-series run in the format. Ireland outplayed them, handing Shreyas Iyer a humbling start as captain. Things only got worse in England. India dropped the T20I series 4-0, including a bruising 125-run loss in Nottingham.

ODIs barely brought relief. After a promising opening, India fell apart and lost the series 2-1 to England.

The immediate focus for the board is the upcoming New Zealand tour, but they’re looking further ahead to the 2027 World Cup. Injury management tops the agenda. Lately, the board and the Centre of Excellence have been criticized for recurring injuries, sometimes right before important tours.

That’s not the only issue. Some players are said to have lost confidence in the CoE. Communication among the players, CoE, and selectors hasn’t been great either. In one case, the selectors didn’t even know Jasprit Bumrah was unfit for a tour. Washington Sundar missed out for similar reasons, and Sai Sudharsan took longer than expected to recover.

On 9 September, Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, and Harshit Rana, all picked for the T20Is against Afghanistan, have to clear fitness tests to confirm they’re ready.

The board also wants to figure out how to keep their fast bowling group healthy and minimize injuries with New Zealand in sight. The toll from the IPL on player fitness will be another major talking point.

Hardik Pandya’s fitness will get particular attention. The selectors want him fit and firing for the 2027 World Cup, but right now, he can’t bowl more than five or six overs in ODIs. The board and the team management will lay out a plan to keep him in peak condition for the long term.

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