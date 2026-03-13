BCCI breaks silence after Sunrisers franchise buys Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India clarified its stance after a franchise linked to Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction. The board stated that participation in overseas leagues does not conflict with its policies regarding the Indian Premier League.

Rajeev Shukla, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), mentioned that the Indian cricket board has no authority over the Sunrisers team signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for the upcoming edition of The Hundred, as it falls outside their jurisdiction. The franchise, owned by Sun TV, is facing significant backlash on social media for acquiring Abrar during the players' auction, despite the prevailing public sentiment and national feelings. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Sunrisers Leeds has been suspended, and the team's owner, Kavya Maran, is also facing severe criticism.

The Sunrisers administration has yet to respond to the backlash in India. However, Shukla emphasized on Friday afternoon that the franchise is responsible for its decisions, and the BCCI cannot interfere since foreign leagues are beyond its control.

"This is not at all concerned with the IPL. It's an overseas league. This is not in our domain. We cannot do anything. They have to take a call," Shukla told news agency ANI on Friday afternoon.

The team secured World No. 3 T20I bowler Abrar on Thursday for 190,000 pounds, approximately USD 255,000. The Trent Rockets' bid was thwarted when owner Kavya Maran and head coach Daniel Vettori were seen placing the winning bid. After acquiring Abrar, Vettori revealed that the team sought the mystery spinner following Adil Rashid's departure to another team. He noted that while Usman Tariq was also part of their strategy, they did not need to search for another spinner until Abrar came on board.

In October 2025, four teams in The Hundred received investments from Indian owners. Since the takeover, there have been speculations about a shadow ban on Pakistani players, suggesting that no Indian team would select them.

Nevertheless, the Sunrisers' signing of Abrar has dispelled these rumors. In the men's Hundred auction, only two Pakistani players—Abrar and Tariq—were sold. However, the franchise's decision to sign the spinner has not been well-received in India, with many fans urging the management to release him.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) encountered criticism on social media earlier this year for adding Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman to their roster. The backlash intensified after the tragic killings of Hindus in Bangladesh. Eventually, the issue was addressed when the BCCI stepped in and instructed KKR to drop the bowler from the team.

After Bangladesh declined to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, Scotland took their place in the 20-team tournament, which was ultimately claimed by the Men in Blue.

Also read| RCB hit by major concern ahead of IPL 2026 opener as Josh Hazlewood faces fitness doubt, participation uncertain