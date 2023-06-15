BCCI bans these brands from sponsoring Team India: Check full details

File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently made an announcement that it is on the lookout for new sponsors to take on the lead sponsorship rights for the country's cricket team. This decision was made following the termination of a $35 million deal with ed-tech company BYJUs, who cited a reduction in branding expenditure as the reason for their withdrawal.

BYJUs had been a prominent feature as the lead sponsor on the jerseys of the Indian cricket team across all three formats of the game. However, with their departure, the BCCI has taken the initiative to launch a search for a new lead sponsor. To facilitate this process, the board has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) to invite interested businesses to submit their bids and vie for the prestigious opportunity to become the national cricket team's lead sponsor.

The BCCI has established a set of guidelines to maintain a high standard and uphold their values. These guidelines include a list of prohibited brand categories that are not eligible to bid for the title sponsor position of Team India.

The BCCI has restricted certain brand categories such as athleisure and sportswear manufacturers to ensure that competitors within the same industry cannot become the primary sponsor. Additionally, alcohol products, betting companies, cryptocurrency entities, real money gaming platforms (with the exception of fantasy sports gaming), and tobacco brands are also excluded from participating in the bidding process.

The BCCI is committed to upholding ethical standards and avoiding associations with offensive content. Therefore, brands associated with or those that can be deemed offensive in terms of public morals are also prohibited from bidding for the sponsorship rights.

By setting these restrictions, the BCCI aims to ensure that the selected sponsor represents values that align with the spirit of cricket and resonates positively with the team and its fanbase. This approach not only benefits the team but also ensures that the sport of cricket is represented in a positive light.

