CRICKET

BCCI approves India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? Here's the truth

Asia Cup 2025 schedule was recently announced, that included a match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, following which there was a massive outrage in the country.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 10:56 PM IST

BCCI approves India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? Here's the truth
India, Pakistan last faced each other in Champions Trophy 2025

After the announcement of the Asia Cup 2025 fixtures, which included the India vs Pakistan match in the league stage, there was a massive backlash in the country demanding the cancellation of the game. However, the match will reportedly be played as per the decided schedule despite the outrage. As per a report by NDTV, the IND vs PAK match scheduled for September 14 will not be cancelled.

 

Has BCCI approved IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 match?

 

Talking about the upcoming high-voltage clash between the two neighbouring nations, a source told NDTV, ''This is not a bilateral contest but a match in a multi-nation tournament. If India does not play or forfeit the match, it will give Pakistan a huge advantage. This will be like giving them a walkover, which is not desirable.''

 

Earlier, a source close to the Sports Ministry told PTI, ''As of now, the BCCI does not come under the purview of the sports ministry as the National Sports Governance Bill is still to be passed. So, the ministry doesn't have a say, but we will wait and see how the BCCI responds to public sentiment.''

 

However, former BCCI president and Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly was in favour of the match being played. ''I am okay. The sport must go on. At the same time, Pahalgam should not happen, but the sport must go on. Terrorism must not happen; it needs to be stopped. India took a strong stance towards terrorism. Sport needs to be played,'' Sourav Ganguly had said.

 

For those unversed, India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series with each other for over a decade now due to the deteriorating relations. However, both teams have been playing in the ICC tournament, and they last faced each other in the Champions Trophy 2025, which was played in Dubai.

