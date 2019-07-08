BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid was appointed as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Monday, the BCCI has announced.

Rahul was supposed to start as the NCA head from July 1 but, due to his agreement at the India Cements, the entire process got delay.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked Rahul Dravid to give up his vice-president post at India Cements or be on leave till his tenure is done with the company.

India Cements then decided to send Rahul on leave to avoid conflict of interest.

"Mr Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA," BCCI said in a release.

"Dravid will also work closely with the National men's and women's Head coaches and coaches for India Developmental teams including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives," the release added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not specify Dravid's tenure upon appointment.

Rahul will also be closely monitoring development and progress of the teams and add required inputs to the senior men's and women's head coaches.