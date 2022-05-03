BCCI announces Women's T20 Challenge 2022 schedule, to be held in Pune

Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Not just the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs and Final schedule, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced the venue for the Women's T20 Challenge.

READ | Good news for cricket fans! BCCI to host 6-team Women's IPL from 2023: Reports

Now the Women's T20 Challenge, which is comprised of four games, is making a return this season after a one-year gap. The tournament will be played from May 23 to May 28 and Pune will be the host.

Earlier, talks about women's IPL taking place also made the rounds and the BCCI is planning to start the women's IPL by 2023. The board is planning to have five or six teams in the inaugural edition.

It is also said that all the existing ten men's IPL franchises will be given the first right of refusal to buy the women's IPL teams.

NEWS - BCCI announces schedule and venue details for #TATAIPL Playoffs and Women’s T20 Challenge 2022.



More details https://t.co/dZkzVs2NGj May 3, 2022

It has also been learnt that at least four men's IPL franchises are interested in knowing from the BCCI what is on the table in case they want to invest in the WIPL.

"It [the full-fledged women's IPL] has to be approved by the AGM. We plan to start it by next year hopefully," Ganguly had told reporters after the IPL governing council meeting in Mumbai in March.