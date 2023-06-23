Search icon
BCCI announces team India squads for ODI and Test series against West Indies, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad return

BCCI announces Team India squads for ODI and West Indies series, Rohit Sharma leads.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

BCCI announces team India squads for ODI and Test series against West Indies, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad return
Picture: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an official announcement on Friday regarding the composition of Team India squads for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies. Notably, Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain for both the series. In addition, Ajinkya Rahane has been given the responsibility of vice-captaincy for the Test series.

Excitingly, Ruturaj Gaikwad has secured a place in both the ODI and Test squads. Another noteworthy addition to the ODI squad is Sanju Samson, who has earned his place based on his consistent performances and strong batting prowess.

The Test squad consists of a formidable lineup, featuring players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Navdeep Saini.

As the eagerly awaited series against West Indies approaches, fans and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the performance of Team India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The selected squads represent a blend of experience and emerging talent. All eyes will be on these players as they showcase their skills and determination on the field, aiming to secure victories and bring glory to the nation.

