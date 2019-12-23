BCCI announces Team India squad for upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, Australia

Team India won both - T20I and ODI - series at home against West Indies and are set to take on Sri Lanka in January next year for three-match T20I series.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector MSK Prasad on Monday (December 23) game an update about the possible inclusions and exclusions in the squad for the series.

“Jasprit Bumrah is back in both the teams for Sri Lanka and Australia and we have rested Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami for the Sri Lanka T20s."

"Shikhar Dhawan also comes back and Sanju Samson will be the back-up opener in T20s,” chairman of selectors MSK Prasad was quoted as saying by PTI.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has also recovered from his injury and has also added to the 'Men In Blue' squad.

“Against Australia, we have all three openers available –Shikhar, Rohit and KL Rahul,” Prasad added.

Speaking about the selected players, Prasad added: “Deepak was doing well as he played the Vijay Hazare Trophy and suddenly he aggravated his back in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam."

Also read MSK Prasad confirms Rishabh Pant will undergo training under specialist coach to sharpen his wicketkeeping skills

“We have created enough back up and we have a good talent pool of fast bowlers. We also have Khaleel (Ahmed), who is playing Ranji Trophy and Navdeep (Saini) will replace Shami in T20s,” he added.

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in three-match T20 series from January 5, followed by three-match ODI series against Australia from January 14.

Squads:

For T20Is against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar.

India’s T20 squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar#INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

For ODIs against Australia: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal,Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini,Jasprit Bumrah,Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami.