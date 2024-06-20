BCCI announces Team India's fixtures for home season 2024-25, check full list

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the fixtures for Team India's upcoming international home season for 2024-25. The Men in Blue will be facing off against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England in a series of exciting matches.

According to the schedule released by BCCI, Rohit Sharma's team will kick off the season with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. The first Test match will take place in Chennai, with the second match being held in Kanpur.

"The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match First Bank Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19th September while Kanpur will host the second Test from 27th September. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad," BCCI stated.

The Men in Blue will be facing New Zealand in a three-match Test series.

"This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting on 16th October in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively," it added.

Team India will be facing off against England in a series of five T20Is and three ODIs in the New Year.

"The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs," BCCI's statement further added.

Check full chedule

The first Test match against Bangladesh is set to take place on September 23 in Chennai, followed by the second game on October 1 in Kanpur. Both matches will commence at 9:30 AM, promising intense competition and thrilling moments for fans.

Following the Test series, a three-match T20I series will kick off in October in Dharamsala. The subsequent matches will be held on October 9 in Delhi and October 12 in Hyderabad, offering fast-paced action and entertainment for spectators.

New Zealand's Tour of India will feature a three-match Test series starting on October 20. The second and third Tests are scheduled for October 24 in Pune and November 1 in Mumbai, with all matches beginning at 9:30 AM, ensuring a riveting display of cricketing skills.

The highly anticipated five-match series between India and England will commence on January 22 in Chennai, with Kolkata hosting the second T20I on January 25. Subsequent matches will be held on January 28 in Rajkot, January 31 in Pune, and February 2 in Mumbai, all starting at 7:00 PM, promising an electrifying atmosphere and competitive spirit.

The ODI series between India and England will begin on February 8, with the second and third matches scheduled for February 9 in Nagpur and February 12 in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, respectively. All matches will start at 1:30 PM, offering fans an opportunity to witness top-class cricketing action.

