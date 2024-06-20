Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, 7-time MP and new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha?

Kalki 2898 AD makers told by CBFC to remove this word from Prabhas-starrer, add disclaimer stating...

BCCI announces Team India's fixtures for home season 2024-25, check full list

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, 7-time MP and new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha?

Kalki 2898 AD makers told by CBFC to remove this word from Prabhas-starrer, add disclaimer stating...

BCCI announces Team India's fixtures for home season 2024-25, check full list

Animals that can take down lion

Famous Indian sweets enjoyed across world

Warning signs on face, skin that indicate kidney problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Kalki 2898 AD makers told by CBFC to remove this word from Prabhas-starrer, add disclaimer stating...

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

Watch: Anupam Kher files FIR after two thieves break into his Mumbai office, steal safe locker and...

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI announces Team India's fixtures for home season 2024-25, check full list

The Men in Blue will be facing off against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England in a series of exciting matches.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 10:03 PM IST

BCCI announces Team India's fixtures for home season 2024-25, check full list
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the fixtures for Team India's upcoming international home season for 2024-25. The Men in Blue will be facing off against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England in a series of exciting matches.

According to the schedule released by BCCI, Rohit Sharma's team will kick off the season with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. The first Test match will take place in Chennai, with the second match being held in Kanpur.

"The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match First Bank Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19th September while Kanpur will host the second Test from 27th September. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad," BCCI stated.

The Men in Blue will be facing New Zealand in a three-match Test series.

"This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting on 16th October in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively," it added.

Team India will be facing off against England in a series of five T20Is and three ODIs in the New Year.

"The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs," BCCI's statement further added.

Check full chedule

The first Test match against Bangladesh is set to take place on September 23 in Chennai, followed by the second game on October 1 in Kanpur. Both matches will commence at 9:30 AM, promising intense competition and thrilling moments for fans.

Following the Test series, a three-match T20I series will kick off in October in Dharamsala. The subsequent matches will be held on October 9 in Delhi and October 12 in Hyderabad, offering fast-paced action and entertainment for spectators.

New Zealand's Tour of India will feature a three-match Test series starting on October 20. The second and third Tests are scheduled for October 24 in Pune and November 1 in Mumbai, with all matches beginning at 9:30 AM, ensuring a riveting display of cricketing skills.

The highly anticipated five-match series between India and England will commence on January 22 in Chennai, with Kolkata hosting the second T20I on January 25. Subsequent matches will be held on January 28 in Rajkot, January 31 in Pune, and February 2 in Mumbai, all starting at 7:00 PM, promising an electrifying atmosphere and competitive spirit.

The ODI series between India and England will begin on February 8, with the second and third matches scheduled for February 9 in Nagpur and February 12 in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, respectively. All matches will start at 1:30 PM, offering fans an opportunity to witness top-class cricketing action.

Also read| T20 World Cup, IND vs AFG: Indian players are sporting black armbands in Super 8 clash vs Afghanistan, here's why

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

IRCTC does not allow passengers to select their preferred seat, here's why

Meet man who lacked basic amenities in childhood, is richest IITian, now lives in US, his net worth is Rs...

Meet Iqbal Ratansi, Sonakshi Sinha's to-be father-in-law, who gave loan to Salman Khan, his business is..

Tamil Nadu: At least 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement