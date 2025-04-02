The South Africa T20I series is important for India as they are preparing for the T20 World Cup next year.

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the schedule for Team India's 2025 international home season! In a series of thrilling Test, ODI, and T20I matches, India will host South Africa and the West Indies.

With two matches in the IDFC First Bank Test series against the West Indies, the action begins. From October 2–6, 2025, Ahmedabad will host the first Test. From October 10–14, 2025, the teams will travel to Kolkata for the second Test.

Guwahati will host its first Test match as India hosts South Africa for a two-match Test series following the West Indies series. New Delhi will host the first Test from November 14–18, 2025, while Guwahati will host the second Test from November 22–26, 2025.

Once the Test matches wrap up, India and South Africa will face off in a three-match ODI series, followed by an electrifying five-match T20I series. The ODI matches are lined up for December at various venues, leading into the T20I series, which will also be played at different locations, culminating with the final T20I in Ahmedabad.

The Test series against the West Indies is crucial for India’s World Test Championship campaign, and the historic Test in Guwahati against South Africa is sure to be a highlight of the season!

Full schedule of Team India's home season in 2025:

West Indies Tour of India

1st Test: October 2, Ahmedabad (9:30 am)

2nd Test: October 10, Kolkata (9:30 am)

South Africa Tour of India

1st Test: November 18, New Delhi (9:30 am)

2nd Test: November 26, Guwahati (9:30 am)

1st ODI: November 30, Ranchi

2nd ODI: December 3, Raipur

3rd ODI: December 6, Vizag

1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack

2nd T20I: December 11, New Chandigarh

3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow

5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad

