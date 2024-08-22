BCCI announces schedule for India’s Test tour of England 2025; Check details here

The BCCI announced India's Test match schedule for their tour of England in 2025 on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for India's upcoming Test series against England in June-July 2025 via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 22. The highly anticipated IND vs ENG five-match Test series in the UK is set to kick off with the 1st Test on June 20.

This Test series holds significant importance as it is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle and will follow the conclusion of the WTC final next year.

The previous Test encounter between India and England took place during England's tour of India in early 2024, resulting in a 4-1 series defeat for Ben Stokes and his team. England will be seeking redemption after the humbling defeat they suffered at the hands of India in 2024.

The first Test match between India and England is scheduled to begin in Leeds on June 20, with the final Test set for July 31. Apart from Leeds, India will also compete in Test matches in Birmingham, Lords, and Manchester.

IND vs ENG full schedule:

1st Test: June 20-24 - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2-6 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10-14 - Lord's, London

4th Test: June 23-27 - Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July - 4 August - The Oval, London

