BCCI announces new rules for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently implemented several new regulations for the upcoming 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). These changes aim to enhance the game and provide a more thrilling experience for both players and spectators.

One of the notable modifications is the allowance for bowlers to deliver two bouncers in a single over. This alteration will undoubtedly add an extra element of excitement and challenge for the batsmen, as they will need to adapt their strategies accordingly.

Additionally, teams participating in the tournament will now be required to submit their playing XIs and the four substitutes prior to the toss.

Furthermore, there has been a slight adjustment to the Impact-player rule.

BCCI confirmed the same in a statement after its 19th Apex Council meeting held in Mumbai on Friday (July 7).

Changes in the Impact-Player rule

Last season marked the implementation of the Impact-Player rule in SMAT. Under this rule, a new player was only permitted to enter the game before the 14th over of either innings. However, moving forward, both teams will have the flexibility to introduce the impact player at any stage of the game, similar to the format adopted in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Other changes

Another alteration to the game format is that both teams will now announce their playing XIs and four substitute players prior to the toss. This differs from the IPL, where captains were allowed to bring two sheets for the toss and finalize their XI afterward.

Looking ahead, the highly anticipated T20 competition is scheduled to take place from October 16 to November 6 this year. As the defending champions, Mumbai will be stepping in to defend their title.

Meanwhile, the participation of India's men's and women's cricket teams in the 2023 Asian Games was confirmed during the meeting. The women's team will be a fully-fledged squad, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will send a second-string men's team due to the event coinciding with the ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November. Only players who are not participating in the World Cup will represent India in the Asian Games.

