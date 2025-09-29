BCCI announces massive prize money after India beat Pakistan to lift record 9th Asia Cup title

In the title showdown, Tilak Varma scored an impressive unbeaten 69, leading India to successfully chase down a target of 147, which they accomplished with five wickets in hand and two balls remaining.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed an impressive prize money as a reward for the Indian team following their Asia Cup 2025 victory over Pakistan in a thrilling final on Sunday. The Men in Blue showcased their superiority by defeating Pakistan three times in just two weeks, clearly establishing their dominance. The final match was the only one where Salman Ali Agha’s team put up a fight, pushing the game to the last moments, but ultimately, the Men in Blue proved to be too powerful in the end.

Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates exhibited outstanding performances throughout the Asia Cup, finishing the tournament without a loss and indicating that they are well-equipped to defend their World Champions title next year, despite the retirements of key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The board declared a prize money of INR 21 crore after the team triumphed over their arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

"It was (an) extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of Rs 21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

"That money will be distributed and this is a big reward for our team and the Indian cricket board as well as the people of India. We are extremely proud of our cricketers and the support staff for their superb performance in Dubai," Saikia added.

The BCCI also shared an exuberant message on its social media platforms.

"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," it stated.

According to the Economic Times, the Asia Cup winners will receive an extra award added to their prize money. India is set to earn USD 300,000 (approximately Rs 2.6 crore) for their victory in the Asia Cup held in Dubai on Sunday, marking a substantial rise compared to the prize money given in earlier editions.

