BCCI announces IPL 2026 second-phase schedule; Sunrisers Hyderabad to host Rajasthan Royals on April 13

Earlier this month, only the schedule for 12 fixtures was revealed. The BCCI has now released the fixtures for the remaining 50 league stage matches, with the playoff schedule to be announced at a later date, according to the IPL organization.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The remaining league matches, totaling 50, will take place from April 13 to May 24, 2026, at 12 venues across India. The second phase will see matches hosted in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur, and New Chandigarh.

As the tournament progresses into a pivotal stage, teams will battle it out across various venues for a chance to secure playoff spots, with competition expected to heat up in the latter part of the league.

The action kicks off on April 13, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad facing off against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the stage for an exhilarating series of matches. Fans can anticipate a thrilling segment of the tournament as teams vie for advantageous positions leading up to the final weeks of the league.

This second phase will include eight double-headers, with afternoon games starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches beginning at 07:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings will host their home games in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, featuring three matches in Dharamsala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will conduct four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.

The locations for the Playoffs will be disclosed at a later time.

According to the previously announced initial schedule, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the season's opening match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. Due to the upcoming Assembly Elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, the complete tournament schedule was not released all at once. However, with the election dates now confirmed, the BCCI has provided the full schedule and fixtures.

For detailed information on the second phase of the TATA IPL 2026, please click HERE.

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