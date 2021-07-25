BCCI announces IPL 2021 fixtures, CSK vs MI to kick off the remaining matches of 14th edition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the remaining matches of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended in May due to rise in the COVId-19 cases inside the bubble. The second phase will kick off with the blockbuster clash - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

A total of 31 matches will be played in 27 days starting September 19, with the final slated for October 15. The first match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. Out of 31, 13 games will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

"There will be 7 double headers (5 matches already played in India – total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3.30 PM IST (2.00 PM Gulf Standard Time). All evening matches will start at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM Gulf Standard Time)," BCCI said in a statement.

The final match of the league stage will take place on October 8 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the table-toppers Delhi Capitals.

"The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on 10th October. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on 11th & 13th October respectively with Dubai hosting the Final of VIVO IPL 2021 on 15th October this year," the statement said.

Here is the full schedule: