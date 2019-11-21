Headlines

BCCI announces Indian squad for upcoming T20I-ODI series against West Indies

Team India will be taking on West Indies on home soil in a three-match T20I and ODI series, starting from December 6.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 08:16 PM IST

The All India Senior Selection Committee came together in Kolkata on Thursday to select the team for India's forthcoming series against West Indies next month.

Chief Selector MSK Prasad and Indian captain Virat Kohli joined the newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and others to pick the best team possible side.

BCCI took to Twitter and shared a photo from the meeting as well with the caption: "The All India Senior Selection Committee met in Kolkata today to pick the squads for the upcoming tour against West Indies - An update on the teams in a bit"

Team India will be taking on West Indies on home soil in a three-match T20I and ODI series, starting from December 6.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Series Schedule:

T20Is
1st T20I is on December 6 (Friday) in Mumbai at 7 PM
2nd T20I is on December 8 (Sunday) in Thiruvananthapuram at 7 PM
3rd T20I is on December 11 (Wednesday) in Hyderabad at 7 PM

ODIs
1st ODI is on December 15 (Sunday) in Chennai at 2 PM
2nd ODI is on December 18 (Wednesday) in Visakhapatnam at 2 PM
3rd ODI is on December 22 (Sunday) in Cuttack at 2 PM

