India is set to face off against the Caribbean side in three T20Is and three ODIs, with the action kicking off on December 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the Indian women's cricket team squads for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies. Following a disappointing performance against Australia, the selection committee has implemented several changes to both the ODI and T20I squads.

Notably, Shafali Verma, a prominent player, is absent from both squads. However, three promising uncapped players - Nandini Kashyap, Raghvi Bist, and Pratika Rawal - have earned their first call-up. Bist and Kashyap have been included in the T20I team, while Rawal has secured a spot in the ODI squad for the West Indies series.

Shafali Verma was omitted from the recent ODI series against Australia due to a series of underwhelming performances. Consequently, she has also been left out of the T20I team for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies in New Mumbai.

Furthermore, the pace all-rounder Arundhati Reddy has not been selected for either team in the West Indies series. On the other hand, Minnu Mani, who made her ODI debut in the last series against Australia, has retained her place in the team and has been named in the T20I squad.

Raghvi Bist, a highly-rated 20-year-old batter, has earned her first call-up in the T20I squad. Additionally, the uncapped batting all-rounder Pratika Rawal, aged 24, has been included in the ODI squad alongside spinner Tanuja Kanwer, who was not part of the recent Australia tour.

India’s squad for the three T20I series against West Indies: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.

India’s squad for the three ODI series against West Indies: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Also read| From chess prodigy to youngest world champion: D Gukesh's net worth revealed