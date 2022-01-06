Search icon
'First Yuzvendra Chahal now Jemimah Rodrigues': Netizens unhappy with India's 2022 Women's World Cup squad

BCCI announced the India squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022 and one of the biggest surprises was the omission of batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee is somehow always under fire when it comes to the players they choose and the ones they exclude from big events.

Earlier, they faced heavy criticism after they had excluded Yuzvendra Chahal from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. With the heat was faced by the cricket board, it worsened after Team India did not even manage to qualify for the semi-finals.

Now on Thursday (January 6), they announced India women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022 and the New Zealand series. While fans saw the names they expected to see, however, one of the biggest surprises was the omission of batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who had been an integral part of the team until India's last limited-overs assignment in Australia.

Mithali Raj, who will be leading the 15-member squad with Harmanpreet Kaur named as her deputy also sees Shikha Pandey remain absent, while Sneh Rana retains her place in the side. There is even no place for even Harleen Deol and Shikha Pandey who were part of the squad that had reached the finals of the World Cup in Australia.

Seeing this, netizens took to Twitter to express their unhappiness and displeasure.

Team India's World Cup fixture:

India will play their first game against Pakistan on March 6, 2022, at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. After that they will square off against New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) in the group stage.

The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February 2022.

Team India for 5 ODIs against NZ & ICC Women's World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

The BCCI also announced a 16-member squad for a one-off T20I against New Zealand, which will be played on February 9.

India Women's squad for one-off T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

