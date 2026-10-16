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BCCI announces India’s Test and ODI squads for New Zealand tour: Who’s in, who’s out?

BCCI’s India squad announcement for the New Zealand tour brings the spotlight on key players selected for the Test and ODI series. Check the latest squad updates, including who is in, who is out, and Shubman Gill’s role in India’s Test setup.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 09:38 PM IST

BCCI announces India’s Test and ODI squads for New Zealand tour: Who’s in, who’s out?
India's tour of New Zealand will begin with five T20Is on October 22. (AI-generated image)
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    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's Test and One Day International squads for the forthcoming New Zealand tour on Friday. The principal highlight is the comeback of Akash Deep to the Test squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was selected for the T20 International series, has not been included, and Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest for the ODI portion of the tour.

    As is customary, Shubman Gill will serve as captain of the Men in Blue in both the Test and ODI series. Gill and KL Rahul will be given rest for the final two ODIs, with Iyer designated to lead India in Shubman's absence.

    In addition to Gill and Rahul, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj have also been given rest for the final two ODIs, with Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur, and Auqib Nabi included in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs.

    Rohit and Virat's final New Zealand tour

    Notably, this may represent the final visit for the illustrious pair Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to New Zealand in international cricket.

    Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been excluded from the entire tour as he continues to recover from his persistent injury concerns.

    India's squad for the two-match Test series

    The two-match Test series against New Zealand holds considerable significance for India's prospects of remaining in contention for the World Test Championship 2027 final. Akash Deep returns to the international stage for the Test cricket leg.

    Schedule of India's tour of New Zealand

    The ODI series is scheduled to commence on 4 November, followed by a two-match Test series beginning on 19 November.

    India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

    India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

    India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

    Note: *Subject to fitness clearance

    Also read| Jasprit Bumrah's major call ahead of WTC Final: Will India lose its pace ace for New Zealand ODIs?

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