BCCI announces India's squad for U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa

The Junior Selection Committee of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has recently unveiled the U-19 men's squad for the highly anticipated ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024. This announcement was made on Tuesday, December 12.

India's U-19 team will now embark on their preparations for the crucial U-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa starting from January 19. The tournament will kick off with an exciting match between Ireland and the USA. It is worth mentioning that India has been placed in Group A, alongside Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA.

The Men in Blue will commence their campaign on January 20, 2024, against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. Following that, they will face off against Ireland and the USA on January 25th and 28th, respectively.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the event, divided into four groups. After the group stage, the top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six phase, where the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The final of the competition will take place on Sunday, February 11, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, which will also host the two semi-finals.

It is worth noting that defending champions India have emerged victorious in the U-19 World Cup on five occasions, namely in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022. Australia follows closely behind with five wins as well. This will be South Africa's third time hosting the prestigious event, having previously done so in 1998 and 2020.

India U19 squad for ICC Men’s U19 World Cup

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

