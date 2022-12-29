Search icon
BCCI announces India's squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, South Africa tri-series

The Indian team will feature in a tri-series in South Africa from January 19 to February 2, ahead of the World Cup with the same squad of players.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:37 AM IST

Indian women's cricket team (Source: ICC)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to captain the team, while Smriti Mandhana has been chosen vice-captain. Prior to the T20 World Cup, the Women in Blue will play a tri-series against South Africa and the West Indies, and the squad for that has also been revealed.

Pooja Vastrakar's selection in the team is conditional on her fitness, while Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, and Meghna Singh have been named reserves.

The BCCI issued a press release to announce the squad for both the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and the upcoming tri-series. 

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 10th February 2023, with Team India set to begin their campaign on 12th February against Pakistan in Cape Town.

"Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals.

"The final will be held on 26th February 2023," the BCCI said in a statement.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

