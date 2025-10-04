BCCI announces India's squad for Australia tour, Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87

Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...

BIG Update for non-FASTag vehicles: Toll prices gets cheaper at NH plazas for commuter if..., effective from...

Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami: 5 star players to miss Australia tour

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss

India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'

Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...

'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup

Arbaaz Khan prepares for arrival of his second child! Pregnant Sshura Khan gets admitted to Hinduja Hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain

'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Roh

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran actress, V Shantaram's wife, passes away at 87

Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...

Meet founder, richer than billionaire Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

HomeCricket

CRICKET

BCCI announces India's squad for Australia tour, Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

Shubman Gill has officially been named the ODI captain of India for the upcoming tour of Australia, replacing Rohit Sharma in this role. The BCCI announced this leadership transition as part of a broader strategic shift aimed at developing future-ready leadership ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 03:46 PM IST

BCCI announces India's squad for Australia tour, Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's new ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia. This marks Gill's inaugural series as the captain of the ODI team, following his previous leadership roles in the Test and T20I formats.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also revealed the squad for the subsequent five-match T20I series that will follow the ODIs.

Although Rohit has stepped down as captain, he remains part of the ODI squad and rejoins the Indian team alongside veteran batter Virat Kohli. The dynamic pair has not represented India since the Champions Trophy final in March of this year. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain.

On the other hand, Gill, at 26 years old, has limited experience in captaincy within the 50-over format, having led only six times in List-A cricket with a win-loss record of 5:1. Earlier this year, after being named Test captain, Gill started with a 2-2 series draw against England and recently achieved a commanding victory in his sixth Test match in charge against the West Indies, winning by an innings and 140 runs.

To date, Gill has participated in 55 ODIs, accumulating 2775 runs and eight centuries throughout his career.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's T20I squad for Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Also read| RCB set for Rs 17762000000 sale after maiden IPL win, top Indian businessman emerges as front-runner; it's not Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore business empire, his net worth is...
Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore busines
Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held
Zubeen Garg death case: Two more arrests made, total now 4
How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally
How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested in Delhi after gunfight with police, their target was this stand-up comedian
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested, their target was this stand-up comic
Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...
Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel ti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE