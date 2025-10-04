BCCI announces India's squad for Australia tour, Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

Shubman Gill has officially been named the ODI captain of India for the upcoming tour of Australia, replacing Rohit Sharma in this role. The BCCI announced this leadership transition as part of a broader strategic shift aimed at developing future-ready leadership ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's new ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia. This marks Gill's inaugural series as the captain of the ODI team, following his previous leadership roles in the Test and T20I formats.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also revealed the squad for the subsequent five-match T20I series that will follow the ODIs.

India’s squad for Tour of Australia announced



Shubman Gill named #TeamIndia Captain for ODIs



The #AUSvIND bilateral series comprises three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia in October-November pic.twitter.com/l3I2LA1dBJ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2025

Although Rohit has stepped down as captain, he remains part of the ODI squad and rejoins the Indian team alongside veteran batter Virat Kohli. The dynamic pair has not represented India since the Champions Trophy final in March of this year. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain.

On the other hand, Gill, at 26 years old, has limited experience in captaincy within the 50-over format, having led only six times in List-A cricket with a win-loss record of 5:1. Earlier this year, after being named Test captain, Gill started with a 2-2 series draw against England and recently achieved a commanding victory in his sixth Test match in charge against the West Indies, winning by an innings and 140 runs.

To date, Gill has participated in 55 ODIs, accumulating 2775 runs and eight centuries throughout his career.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's T20I squad for Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

