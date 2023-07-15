Headlines

Wordle 758 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 17

This Indian cricketer has most expensive bat sponsorship deal worth Rs 100 crore; not Tendulkar, Dhoni, Pandya, Ganguly

Delhi Traffic: Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch among roads opened as Yamuna level recedes

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check

BCCI announces India’s squad for 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, full details inside

After being excluded from the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta, cricket has made a comeback in the Hangzhou Games.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday the women's and men's team that will participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. The games are scheduled to commence on September 23 and conclude on October 8. The women's cricket competition will take place from September 19 to 28 while the men's team will be seen in action from 28th September to 8th October in the T20 format.

Leading the team will be captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. Additionally, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, and Pooja Vastrakar have been placed on the standby list.

The men's team will be led by the talented Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team comprises some of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. 

Cricket was included in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, but India did not field a team during those editions. After being excluded from the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta, cricket has made a comeback in the Hangzhou Games. Originally scheduled for last year, the games were postponed due to China's zero-Covid policy.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk) Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

