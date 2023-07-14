BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

The tour encompasses a thrilling lineup of three T20Is, an equal number of ODIs, and two Test matches, promising an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) jointly announced the comprehensive schedule for India's upcoming tour of South Africa in December-January. This highly anticipated series marks India's first major assignment following the ODI World Cup held on home soil.

“The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series and will culminate with the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy involving two Tests,” said BCCI and CSA in a joint statement.

The upcoming series comprises three T20Is, which are scheduled to take place on December 10 in Durban, December 12 in Gqeberha, and December 14 in Johannesburg. Following these T20Is, the first ODI will be held in Johannesburg on December 17, followed by the second on December 19 in Gqeberha, and the third on December 21 in Paarl.

The T20Is hold significant importance as they serve as a crucial preparation for the upcoming World Cup in the Caribbean next year. With the focus shifting to the shortest format, teams will be keen to fine-tune their strategies and identify their best combinations.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated Gandhi-Mandela Test series, consisting of two matches, will be a part of the prestigious World Test Championship.

“The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

“I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout," said Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson.

