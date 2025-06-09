The Indian Cricket Board has updated the schedule and venues of several upcoming Test and ODI games of Men's, Women's, and Men's A teams. Check them out in detail below.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday has shaken up the schedule for India's Men's team for the upcoming Test series against South Africa and West Indies. Along with the Men's team, the schedule for the Women's home ODI series against Australia and India A Men's home series against South Africa A has also been updated. If you were also awaiting these upcoming Tests, then take a look at the updated schedule of all the games.

Updated Test schedule of Men's team

South Africa tour of India

1st Test: Nov 14-Nov 18, 2025 - Eden Garden, Kolkata

2nd Test: Nov 22-Nov 25, 2025 - ACA Stadium, Guwahati

1st ODI: Nov 30 - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

2nd ODI: Dec 3 - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

3rd ODI: Dec 6 - Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

West Indies tour of India

1st Test: Oct 2-Oct 6, 2025 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: Oct 10-Oct 14, 2025 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Updated ODI schedule of Women's team

Australia tour of India

1st ODI - Sept 14, 2025 - New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh

2nd ODI: Sept 17, 2025 - New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh

3rd ODI: Sept 20, 2025 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Updated schedule of Men's A team

Australia tour of India

1st ODI: Sept 30, 2025 - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

2nd ODI: Oct 3, 2025 - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

3rd ODI: Oct 5, 2025 - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

South Africa tour of India

1st ODI: Nov 13, 2025 - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

2nd ODI: Nov 16, 2025 - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

3rd ODI: Nov 19, 2025 - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot