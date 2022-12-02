BCCI announces appointment of three-member Cricket Advisory Committee to pick selectors

File Photo

Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik have been appointed to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) . According to the BCCI constitution, the three-member body would appoint the selection committee for the Indian cricket team.

Chetan Sharma and the existing selectors were sacked lately following India's semi-final loss from the T20 World Cup 2022. Since then, the BCCI has invited applicants to join the next selection panel, and many former Indian cricketers have already confirmed their applications. The newly appointed CAC members will choose the final five members of the All-India selection committee.

Notably, Sulakshana Naik was a member of the previous CAC committee and her position has been retained, although Madan Lal and RP Singh have resigned. Singh, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team, has taken up the role of talent scout for Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL franchise. Madan Lal, the chairman, turned 70 last year and will not be able to continue in office.

The new appointees Jatin Paranjpe and Ashok Malhotra have both made a small number of appearances for India, and both have previously held significant roles in Indian cricket. Paranjpe previously served on the senior selection committee, whereas Malhotra most recently held the position of President of the Indian Cricketers' Association.

As the 2023 World Cup approaches, the selectors who will be chosen will have a challenging year and face a difficult task to select the 15-member squad. It became clear lately when the selectors struggled to choose teams for the four-day games against Bangladesh and New Zealand as well as the India-A squad.

